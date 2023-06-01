Owatonna police investigating recent death as homicide

Owatonna Police Department announced that it is investigating a recent death as a homicide.

The body of Sabrina Lee Schnoor, 25, of Elysian, was found under an Interstate 35 bridge overpass on Tuesday. Police say she died of a single gunshot wound in a “targeted attack.”

RELATED: Owatonna police investigating circumstances around recent death

Owatonna Police Department is leading the investigation, with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Steele County Coroner’s Office and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

If you have any information on the homicide, you can contact the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800 or Detective Christian Berg at 507-774-7220.