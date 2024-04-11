Deputy released from hospital after shooting in Minnetonka

A Hennepin County deputy was released from the hospital on Thursday afternoon, a day after he was shot in the line of duty in Minnetonka.

Law enforcement agencies from across the metro lined the entrance of Hennepin County Medical Center to stand in solidarity with the injured deputy.



The deputy walked outside the hospital to a round of applause, smiling faces and a sense of relief.



It was a moment that lasted for seconds, but law enforcement agencies tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they’re grateful he made it back home.



An officer who knows the deputy personally told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he’s a “great guy.” He called it an emotional experience but he’s grateful the deputy can walk away from it.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning just before 11:30 a.m.

RELATED: 2 Hennepin County deputies hurt during shooting while serving warrant in Minnetonka, suspect dead

Deputies were met with gunfire while serving an arrest warrant at a home near Crestwood Drive East and Mayview Terrace.



The injured deputy was one of two people hurt after executing an arrest warrant related to a felony.



According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, early information shows the person at the house shot at law enforcement and they returned fire. The gunman died from his injuries at the scene.



A male deputy was also injured as a result of the gunfire, but he was treated and released at the scene.

The second injured deputy, who was released on Thursday, was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting incident. No one is in custody at this time.