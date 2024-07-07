Organizers for Taste of Minnesota expect large crowd for event’s last day

It’s the last day of Taste of Minnesota in Downtown Minneapolis and thousands are expected to attend after organizers revamped the festival to accommodate more people.

Organizers said at least 70,000 people came out on Saturday for food, fun and entertainment.

They’re expecting a big turnout Sunday with some big-name artists Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Morris Day and the Time take the stage.

Organizers revamped the food festival this year to make it bigger and better.



“It kind of felt like the mini ‘Minnesota Get Together’ in a sense. Super busy, a lot of family a lot of fun. Our line didn’t stop the entire time and so it was super fun and the weather was great,” Amira Osman, of Pharaoh’s Gyros food truck, said.

Thousands of Minnesotans prepared their taste buds and lined up for the Taste of Minnesota on Saturday.

Organizers switched things up this year adding more food vendors and artists while doubling the festival’s footprint.

Over 50 vendors showcased their best menu items and some visitors took advantage of the new zip line ride on Washington Avenue.

Last year, event organizers ran into a few hiccups with the hot temps and unexpected high attendance, but this year, festival leaders say they’re prepared.



“It takes a little bit to grow the festival, but we’re hoping each and every year we can make it a little bit better and more improved and more fun for everybody,” Scott Gerlicher, Taste of Minnesota head of security, said. “We have just fantastic weather and we had fantastic music, tons of great food and a big crowd.”

Festival organizers said were no major incidents on Saturday, but there were a few minor heat-related incidents.

Last year, the event drew more than 100,000 people over the course of two days.

With the new flavor, organizers hope this year they can top that number.