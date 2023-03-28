Opening statements expected Tuesday in Minnesota case against Juul, Altria

The trial of the state of Minnesota’s case against an e-cigarette manufacturer and a tobacco company is set to officially get underway Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court.

Jury selection for the trial involving Juul Labs and Altria took place Monday, with opening statements set for Tuesday.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office sued the companies back in 2019, claiming Juul designed its products to appeal to youth and get the younger generation addicted to its products. Additionally, the attorney’s office claims Juul failed to verify its customers’ ages and ignored children buying and using its products.

Altria, the third-largest tobacco company in global sales and market value, supported Juul’s marketing and helped the company reach more people, Ellison’s office claims.

5 INVESTIGATES previously reported that Juul recruited public health researchers in an effort to legitimize its business, including a researcher from the University of Minnesota. The company later said it stopped soliciting that research after reviewing its practices.

The trial is expected to last around three weeks.

Dozens of other states have also sued the companies but this is the first to go to trial.

A spokesperson for Juul issued the following statement ahead of the trial: