Jury selection for state’s case against Juul, Altria begins Monday
The State of Minnesota is making its case against e-cigarette giant Juul and tobacco company Altria starting Monday.
As previously reported earlier this month, the trial comes after a Hennepin County judge rejected the defendants’ latest efforts to weaken or dismiss the state’s claims against the companies.
Juul and Altria allegedly engaged in consumer fraud, negligence and created a public nuisance by using marketing practices aimed at children.
Minnesota has the first case against Juul to go on trial since more than a dozen states sued the company beginning in 2019. Attorney General Keith Ellison first filed the state’s lawsuit in December of that year.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, and the trial is expected to finish by April 14.
5 INVESTIGATES previously reported that Juul recruited public health researchers in an effort to legitimize its business, including a researcher from the University of Minnesota. The company later said it stopped soliciting that research after reviewing its practices.
