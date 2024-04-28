Opening statements expected Monday in Feeding Our Future trial

Following a week of jury selection, opening statements are expected Monday in the federal trial over the massive Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Prosecutors say as many as 70 people diverted at least $250 million intended for underprivileged Minnesota kids in one of the largest COVID-related fraud schemes in the country.

Seven of those are part of this trial, and their attorneys claim they didn’t know they were committing a crime.

Eighteen people charged for roles in the scheme have already pleaded guilty.