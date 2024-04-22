Feeding Our Future trial begins Monday with jury selection

The first criminal trial in the Feeding Our Future fraud case began in Minneapolis on Monday.

Federal prosecutors say as many as 70 people diverted at least $250 million intended for underprivileged Minnesota kids in one of the largest Covid-related fraud schemes in the country.

The trial for the first seven of those defendants began at the Minneapolis Federal Courthouse Monday with jury selection.

They are accused of posing as site and meal vendors sponsored by “Feeding Our Future” but using the money on personal expenses like lakefront homes, the purchases of Porsche and Tesla vehicles and to fund trips to destinations like Dubai, Kenya and Turkey.

Joseph Daly, a law professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, says this case will likely depend on a long, meticulous paper trail involving evidence ranging from emails to invoices. He also says defendants are being grouped together because there are simply too many people involved, and prosecutors often start with the strongest case first.

“You often start with the case that is the easiest to prove first. There are so many people, you can’t have them all in one courtroom. Many people will be pointing fingers at each other saying they didn’t know or didn’t realize something was theft, that sort of thing. They have to start somewhere,” Daly said.

Eighteen defendants have already pleaded guilty in this case.

