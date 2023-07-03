Officials urge those attending summer festivities to stay hydrated as temperatures peak

A reminder was issued late Sunday night to those planning to attend the Taste of Minnesota event on Monday due to the heat advisory that will be in effect throughout the afternoon.

Anyone heading out to enjoy festivities such as Taste of Minnesota or July 4 events are advised to hydrate and take extra precautions as the state experiences the hottest temperatures of the summer.

The National Weather Service has a heat advisory in place for the metro area from 1-7 p.m. Monday, and severe weather is possible later in the day. Heat indices could reach 99 degrees.

The Office of Community Safety issued a warning late Sunday to Taste of Minnesota attendees, saying they should make sure to hydrate both before – and during – the event.

Cedric L. Alexander, the Commissioner of Community Safety, also said that “We know dehydration is a serious issue right now. We want everyone attending the Taste of Minnesota to do all they can to stay safe. For those who forget to bring water, OCS has partnered to provide water to attendees on hand.”

Taste of Minnesota is returning to the Twin Cities after an eight-year hiatus, with music, entertainment and unique cuisine bringing in people of all ages.

The event runs from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Metro Transit has free transit passes for the event.

Make sure to keep by cool by doing the following:

Wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing when possible

Take rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas

Don’t leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles

Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours

Know the symptoms and signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Call 911 if someone is suffering from heat stroke