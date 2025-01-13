Officials issue warnings about thin ice

With the recent cold snap, many may have plans to get outdoors — but officials across Minnesota and Wisconsin are warning the ice isn’t thick enough.

Just Saturday, a UTV went through the ice on Lake Hanska in the southern part of the state. Luckily, nobody was hurt.

Ramsey County’s water patrol found ice heaves and pooling water on White Bear Lake. Officials put thin ice warning signs in certain areas.

Minnesota and Wisconsin’s Departments of Natural Resources warned people that the ice is never 100% safe. Officials say to stay off the ice if it’s less than four inches thick.

If you plan on going out onto the ice, you should tell someone where you’re going and when you plan to return.