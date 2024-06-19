Officials confirm tornado touched down in Cotton, Minn.

A tornado touched down on Tuesday evening in Cotton, Minn., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

A post on Facebook from the sheriff’s office said information on possible tornado damage is not known at this time.

The National Weather Service Duluth said in a post on X that the North Shore area and higher inland terrain are expecting “life-threatening flash flooding” on Tuesday night.

NWS Duluth added that washouts of gravel roads are likely, in addition to fast, high flows on North Shore rivers.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station WDIO shared photos of flooding on Tuesday night.

