Officers in Plymouth issue vote of no confidence in police chief

Police and sergeant unions in Plymouth made a vote of no confidence in the police chief last week, according to the city.

A post on Facebook from the City of Plymouth says officials received the letter on Jan 13., which detailed the vote of no confidence in Public Safety Director and Police Chief Erik Fadden from Police Officer Local 18 and Sergeant Union 34.

On Sunday, Chief Fadden told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, “I care deeply about the staff who make up the Plymouth Police Department. They love Plymouth and are dedicated to serving all who live and work in this community. While I’m discouraged by the letter, I remain committed to fostering communication, collaboration, teamwork and respect as we move forward together.”

Fadden was appointed as police chief in January 2021. Prior to that, he worked for the Plymouth Police Department for 20 years.

The post from the city also said, “It’s a difficult time to be a police officer, and Plymouth is not alone when it comes to challenges with officer recruitment and retention. The City of Plymouth has directed significant public resources toward police department employees in recent years, including market adjustments for law enforcement salaries, which were negotiated with union representatives; additional leave benefits; financial support for educational advancement; support for mental health, physical fitness and wellness initiatives/opportunities; and efforts to work collaboratively on a labor-management committee. The City of Plymouth remains committed to these efforts and looks forward to working with union bargaining groups on continued progress in these areas in order to meet the needs of the community.”