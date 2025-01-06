Office of Cannabis Management gets new interim director as Charlene Briner steps down

Charlene Briner, Minnesota’s interim cannabis czar, is stepping down from her post, Gov. Tim Walz announced on Monday.

Walz credited Briner with creating the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and laying the groundwork for the state’s soon-to-come recreational marijuana industry. Eric Taubel, OCM’s general counsel, will take Briner’s place as interim director after her departure on Jan. 17.

Eric Taubel (Courtesy of Office of Cannabis Management)

“I want to thank Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan for the opportunity to serve in their administration in this unique role,” Briner said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the team we’ve built and the milestones met in our ongoing work to stand up this new office and implement Minnesota’s cannabis law. I am confident the talented public servants continuing their important work will do so in a way that exemplifies OCM’s commitment to launch a safe, accessible, and equitable cannabis industry.”

According to Walz’s office, as general counsel, Taubel has been involved in drafting cannabis market regulations and negotiating a compact with tribal leadership. Before joining OCM, Taubel served as general counsel for the state Department of Education and as an attorney within the Department of Commerce.

“I am excited to welcome Eric Taubel as the new interim director,” Walz said in a statement. “Eric is a proven, effective leader who brings legal expertise and a deep understating of state government and regulatory affairs. He will ensure continued growth and success as we work to make Minnesota competitive in this new industry.”

The OCM has existed since August 2023, and it yet to have a permanent leader. Walz had appointed Erin DuPree to be the full-time director in September 2023, but she turned down the position a day later after reports came out that her Apple Valley THC retailer had violated state regulations.