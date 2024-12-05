NYPD “closing in” on identity of shooter who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO, per sources

ABC News reports that members of the New York City Police Department are appearing “to be closing in on an identity” of the man who shot and killed Minnesota-based UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, 50-year-old Brian Thompson, early Wednesday morning.

Police have reportedly requested a search warrant for a location in the city where the suspect is believed to have been staying.

This comes hours after detectives allegedly found shell casings found at the scene of the shooting had the words “deny”, “defend” and “depose” written on them. Detectives are still working to figure out if the words were meant as a message from the shooter and if they hinted as his motive.

New video shows the suspect biking out of Central Park along West 85th Street just before 7 a.m., which was about 15 minutes after the shooting. He was wearing a black hoodie and balaclava in the new video.

The shooter had been seen on video at 5 a.m. Wednesday outside the Frederick Douglass Houses, which is a public housing project on the Upper West Side of New York City.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Thompson was shot multiple times at point-blank range outside a hotel located on Sixth Avenue between 53rd and 54th streets. Police say that as Thompson approached the hotel for an investors conference, the suspect approached him from behind and fired several shots.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the shooter and are offering a $10,000 reward for information. If you have information on the shooter, call 1-800-577-8477 (TIPS).

The shooting came months after HealthPartners announced it was dropping a UnitedHealthcare Medicare plan starting next year.