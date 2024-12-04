UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in New York City, police currently believe he was targeted

Police say a man who has now been identified as the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was killed in what is believed to be a targeted shooting early Wednesday morning in New York City.

ABC News has confirmed through police sources that Brian Thompson was in New York City for an investors conference, adding his schedule was “widely known.” While police currently believe Thompson was targeted, they don’t know why, according to sources.

Thompson was shot outside in Midtown Manhattan shortly before 7 a.m. ET near the New York Hilton located on Sixth Avenue between 53rd and 54th streets.

While Thompson was brought to Mount Sinai West in critical condition, he later died.

The suspect is described as being 6’1, has a thin build, and was wearing a black jacket, hat, ski mask and backpack. He was seen headed north in a nearby alley.

A witness says he heard a shot and a man running with a gun.

“I was shocked, this was the first time I see crime in front of me,” said the witness. “I was very scared. After he run, I tried to take a picture.”

ABC News says Thompson was not staying at the hotel he was shot outside of, and police will be looking for evidence at the hotel he was staying at.

Thompson has been the CEO of Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare since April of 2021.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.