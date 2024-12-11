NWS using new terms this winter to replace Wind Chill Advisories, Watches and Warnings

The National Weather Service is using a new advisory for the first time in Minnesota this week.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of northwest Minnesota starting Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning.

Starting this winter, you could see a Cold Weather Advisory or Extreme Cold Watch and Warning when temperatures or wind chills become dangerous. These replace the familiar Wind Chill Advisory, Watch, and Warning.

The criteria are split across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. From the Twin Cities metro to the south and east, an advisory will be issued if temperatures or wind chills drop below -25°. A watch or warning is for readings colder than -30°.

Those numbers are lower in northern, western, and central Minnesota. An advisory is for temperatures or wind chills of -35° and watches or warnings when they reach -40°.

These changes emphasize that cold weather—with or without wind—can be dangerous.

Graphics showing the criteria for each weather headline can be found below.