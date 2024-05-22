NWS confirms tornado in Winona County

Teams with the National Weather Service (NWS) have started to confirm the number of tornadoes that spun up during Tuesday’s storms across the Midwest.

Early Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin announced it had confirmed an EF1 tornado that touched down in Winona County near Rollingstone. Officials say they estimate winds peaked at 105 mph.

City officials there say members of the Fire and Public Works departments spent Tuesday evening clearing trees from roads and parkways. Residents are being asked to haul tree debris to the city compost or leave it in the city boulevard to be collected by workers.

Meanwhile, the same NWS office said they worked with colleagues from the Green Bay location to confirm a tornado also touched down in Unity, located on the border of Clark and Marathon Counties in Wisconsin.

Members of the Twin Cities NWS say they’ll be going to Eau Claire County on Wednesday afternoon to help survey damage from the storms but didn’t give a time as to when that assessment would be done. However, they did say they will be sharing their findings once it is completed.

In Iowa, the National Weather Service in Des Moines confirmed that the tornado that touched down in Greenfield was at least an EF-3. However, they are still evaluating the damage and will release details over the next several days, adding that information may change.

The paths of the confirmed tornadoes are expected to be posted at a later date.

