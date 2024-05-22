Cleanup process begins after strong storms move through the Midwest

Power outages are continuing to be reported across the Twin Cities early Wednesday after strong winds and heavy rain moved through the region on Tuesday.

Xcel Energy crews were working all night to get power restored. As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, more than 8,000 customers across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa remain without power, with more than 3,400 of those customers being in the metro area. CLICK HERE for links to major utility companies in the state.

Meanwhile, southern Minnesota was pounded by strong storms on Tuesday, and a tornado was reported in Wabasha and Winona Counties.

Wind speeds reached 70 miles an hour, and gusts had trees falling on decks, houses and streets.

These storms were part of a system that moved through Iowa, where multiple people have been reported dead.

A video from Kellogg, Minn., shows debris scattered everywhere, making commutes tricky for drivers and a mess for crews to clean up.

Meanwhile, video from Rollingstone, Minn., just east of Rochester, showed a gas station had some exterior damage, and a camper in the parking lot was completely on its side. There was also debris in the empty field next door.

Rochester community members say their power flickered on Tuesday night but didn’t go out.

One man in Austin told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station affiliate KAAL that while it’s a lot to clean, he knows it could have been a lot worse.

While Wednesday will be windy, no precipitation is expected until Friday. You can find the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority by CLICKING HERE.

If you have weather or storm damage photos to share with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

