North Minneapolis community remembering Deshaun Hill Jr. ahead of what would have been his graduation

The north Minneapolis community is grappling with the loss of rising high school football star Deshaun Hill Jr. a day before what should have been his graduation.

The 15-year-old’s death left a painful mark on the community two years ago.

The North High School sophomore was walking home from school when he was randomly shot and killed on a sidewalk in February 2022.

“With it being two years without seeing him, it’s like I haven’t really smiled in a long time,” Talina Hill, Deshaun Hill’s sister, said. “It’s so hard.”



Talina is stuck in a battle with grief. Day to day, she’s finding ways to cope with losing her little brother.



“He’s not a bad kid. It’s really ridiculous for this to have happened to him,” Talina said. “He should be graduating. He should be getting ready for college.”



The star quarterback was destined for success. He was an honor roll student, beacon of light and role model.



“He was so honorable and inspiring,” she said.



Talina will be the one to walk across the stage at North High’s graduation to accept her brother’s diploma.



“It’s really hard with him not being here and actually having to pick up the pieces, Talina said.

Right in the middle of mourning, the family may be forced to relive the painful memories of Deshaun’s death.



The Minnesota Court of Appeals threw out the conviction of the man found guilty of killing the teen and called for a new trial.

“A second chance? That’s just ridiculous and a slap in the face really,” Talina said.

Tuesday Sheppard, Deshaun’s mom, said she was sick to her stomach when she found out about the decision.

North High School officials said a group of seniors organized Deshaun’s graduation memorial. The plan is to leave his seat empty.

There will be a speaker to talk about Deshaun’s unforgettable impact. Students are also decorating their caps to honor his life.

