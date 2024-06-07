No-wake rules in effect on St. Croix River as water levels rise

No-wake rules are in effect along the St. Croix River just as summer boating season begins to heat up.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that this is the first time in six years they have issued those restrictions in early June.

The DNR said all the rain in May caused the river to rapidly rise to ‘action’ stage, which is below flood stage, but still requires no-wake rules to prevent erosion to the shoreline.

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts, the river is expected to rise at least another few inches before cresting Monday.

The no-wake rules are expected to be in place for at least another week.