Nicolae Miu’s jury trial enters seventh day

The trial of Nicolae Miu, the man accused in a deadly stabbing on the Apple River in Wisconsin in July 2022, is set to continue for the seventh day on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old Prior Lake man is facing homicide, attempted homicide and battery charges stemming from the incident, which killed 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and hurt four others.

Prosecutors say Miu pulled a knife from his pocket and lashed out at a group that was tubing on the river following a confrontation. Miu and his attorneys say he was just looking for his cellphone and the group of people attacked him, forcing him to defend himself.

Miu’s trial started on Monday, April 1, and is expected to last around two weeks.

RELATED: Trial begins for man accused of stabbing multiple people on the Apple River

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is streaming the trial live each day. You can watch in the video player above, or by CLICKING HERE to watch on our YouTube page. Check back for updates.

For 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS complete coverage on the trial and stabbing, CLICK HERE.