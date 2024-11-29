New test video shows lithium-ion battery dangers, key reminders as devices are gifted

You might be reading this on a device that has one – lithium-ion batteries are in just about every new device we use today. Because of that, and with many of those tools and toys likely on the Christmas lists, there’s new messaging around the dangers.

The “Take C.H.A.R.G.E. of Battery Safety” campaign kicked off just before the holiday season, led by the Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI).

“These batteries, if they catch fire, you may have less than one minute to escape your home,” Nicole Sanders, with the FSRI, said.

“When people are thinking about buying something, they take a few extra seconds to look at that package,” Sanders said about looking for a “UL Certified” stamp on the product to ensure it’s been tested for safety.

The campaign includes intense testing videos that highlight what could happen if people misuse these products and is focused on the C.H.A.R.G.E acronym:

Choose certified products

Handle with care

Always stay alert for warning signs

Recycle batteries and devices properly

Get out quickly if there's a fire

Educate others about battery safety

Figures from multiple countries, including the U.S., show as the use of devices with lithium-ion batteries increased, so did incidents, injuries, and deaths connected to the batteries.

That includes more than 2,500 incidents in 2023 alone — and while numbers seem to be trending down this year, there is still a month to go.

As those numbers increase, so has the number of service calls the Brooklyn Park Fire Department has been called to regarding issues with the batteries.

“Just the lack of knowledge about these batteries is what’s causing problems,” BPFD Inspector Todd Messer said.

This holiday, with many more devices likely to be purchased, Messer is thankful for the new public service announcement.

“This is a nationwide problem, and we all in the public safety area, we have to take responsibility and push the words out to everybody,” Messer added.