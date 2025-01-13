New support center in Forest Lake helps veterans and first responders

There’s a new place in Forest Lake helping veterans and first responders.

We first introduced you to the Invisible Wounds Project Support Center one year ago, when work was just beginning on the building in Forest Lake.

The non-profit center is designed to be a place of healing and connection, focusing on improving mental health and improving lives.

“We’re making a difference in helping change and save lives that makes everything worth it,” Invisible Wounds Project Support Center Founder Russ Hanes said. “Whether that’s the woodworking shop, the arts studio, talking to a therapist, or just hanging out having coffee at our coffee bar with other people that get them and understand them.

Over the next few years, organizers hope to expand the program across Minnesota.

