First-of-its-kind facility in Forest Lake will help veterans and first responders

A first-of-its-kind facility to help veterans and first responders is being built in Forest Lake.

The Invisible Wounds Project Support Center will be a place of healing and connection for thousands of veterans and front-line workers.

The nonprofit is building the center in a former church. The $250,000 project will include a woodworking shop, yoga studio, and therapy for connection and healing.

“I want them to have a better life,” Russ Hanes, founder of the Invisible Wounds Project, said. “Our goal is to change and save lives. When they walk out of here we want them to be better off than when they came in.”

Construction is expected to start in a few weeks and officials hope to open the center in April.

If you would like to donate to Invisible Wounds Project Support Center, click here.

