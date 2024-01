New Richmond voters to decide on $113 million school referendum

The New Richmond School Board voted unanimously Monday to put a $113 million school improvement referendum on the ballot for voters this April.

School district parent Cassie Riek told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she’s experienced full capacity at her son’s elementary school.

“Our oldest wanted to go back to school¬†this year, in the building, and we found out it was full and he would have to try another school,” Riek said. “That’s why I support the referendum to address capacity at his school and the others.”

The three schools, which would get more than $35 million each on average, would be Paperjack and Starr elementary schools and New Richmond Middle School.

New Richmond resident Alex Buehler, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday it could be a tough sell because there was a recent tax increase.

“I know schools are important, but the last one was pretty significant, so I don’t know because money is tight for everyone,” Buehler said.

New Richmond School District Superintendent Dr. Troy Miller praised the hard work of the district.

“Everyone put in a lot of hours with 18 listening sessions, and the staff did a lot of research to get us to this point,” Miller said.

If voters approve the referendum in April, Miller said the improvements and expansions would begin in 2025.