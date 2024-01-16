New Richmond voters to decide on $113 million school referendum

The New Richmond School Board voted unanimously Monday to put a $113 million school improvement referendum on the ballot for voters this April.

School district parent Cassie Riek told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she’s experienced full capacity at her son’s elementary school.

“Our oldest wanted to go back to school this year, in the building, and we found out it was full and he would have to try another school,” Riek said. “That’s why I support the referendum to address capacity at his school and the others.”

The three schools, which would get more than $35 million each on average, would be Paperjack and Starr elementary schools and New Richmond Middle School.

New Richmond resident Alex Buehler, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday it could be a tough sell because there was a recent tax increase.

“I know schools are important, but the last one was pretty significant, so I don’t know because money is tight for everyone,” Buehler said.

New Richmond School District Superintendent Dr. Troy Miller praised the hard work of the district.

“Everyone put in a lot of hours with 18 listening sessions, and the staff did a lot of research to get us to this point,” Miller said.

If voters approve the referendum in April, Miller said the improvements and expansions would begin in 2025.