Voters in New Richmond could soon vote on funding for school improvements and expansions

Voters in New Richmond, Wisconsin might soon be asked to approve $113 million for expanding area schools. The school board is expected to decide whether or not to pursue a referendum for the funding next week.

Depending on what the board decides, the referendum could happen as early as April.

New Richmond Mayor Jim Zajkowski says the population is growing and when it comes to projects like this, timing can make a difference.

“In 10 years from now, this same project could cost $180 million, so it is something that is needed but taxpayers will make the final decision,” he said.

If the project is approved, construction will take about two years.