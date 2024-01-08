New president, VP for Minneapolis City Council

Minneapolis City Council elects new leadership

A council that’s viewed as more progressive than in the past will have new leadership this year.

The Minneapolis City Council held its organizational meeting on Monday morning — a week after members were sworn in — and picked Elliott Payne and Aisha Chughtai as the new president and vice president, respectively. Council members Andrea Jenkins and Linea Palmisano held the positions last year and remain on the council.

Payne and Chughtai were nominated by the two newcomers to the council — Katie Cashman and Aurin Chowdhury.

Last year, the council and mayor’s office struggled to unify on some key topics as the year went on. That will again be something to watch throughout 2024 when public safety and a rideshare ordinance are again expected to be key issues.