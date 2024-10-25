New petition hopes to reverse calendar change for Stillwater schools

More than a thousand people in the east metro have signed a new petition, fighting a calendar change at Stillwater Area Public Schools.

The district plans to start the 2025-2026 school year in mid-August, with back-to-school week starting two weeks before Labor Day.

“I have not talked to one person who likes it,” said Ashley Cegielski, who has two sons in elementary school. “A big decision like that should be a community decision and it wasn’t. Maybe do a poll, do a vote. Obviously, with this election, you could’ve had this on our ballots.”

Cegielski started the petition a few weeks ago, hoping to reverse the district’s decision, which was announced earlier this year.

“It’s summer! We shouldn’t wreck our summers. It’s really important to our family. That family time, cabins, camping, tourism in Minnesota in general,” Cegielski said. “I just don’t think with this issue they did the right thing.”

She said losing teenage workers at the end of summer break will also impact businesses in downtown Stillwater that depend on summer tourism.

“They won’t have that extra staffing and they really rely on them. It’s really tough for business owners,” Cegielski said.

She noted the timing of the Minnesota State Fair as well, with 8,300 Stillwater students already back to class when the fair begins next year.

Minnesota state law requires districts to begin the school year after Labor Day, allowing very few exceptions. Of Minnesota’s 325 independent school districts, 25 start before Labor Day, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.

Stillwater Schools has used the state’s ‘construction waiver’ to start school a week early since 2015, citing ‘ongoing construction projects.’

Next fall, they will begin two weeks before Labor Day.

“We’ve got a $175-million building project that the community approved last November for two new schools and adding on to one of our elementaries,” said Stillwater Superintendent Mike Funk.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked if construction was the main reason behind the calendar change.



Funk responded, “I think it’s the mechanism the district utilizes to do it.”

He said there are many advantages to an early start to the school year.

“I think we have a unique opportunity here,” Funk said. “We’ll be able to finish our first semester by the holiday winter break. This is a significant advantage for our students.”

He said students will no longer have to worry about exams during winter break.

“What are we doing as a school system to help reduce the stress in these kids’ lives? So this is part of it,” Funk said. “It’s the mental health of our students.”

He said the calendar change also allows for more instruction before state testing in March and AP exams in May.

“So we’re providing more education for the students before they take the tests,” Funk said.

Additionally, students who have commitments at the end of summer, such as 4H at the State Fair or family vacations, will be granted flexibility.

“We’re willing to be flexible. If this is something that’s important to your family, we will work with you,” Funk said.

Some parents, staff and students still hope the district will reconsider its decision.

“People are hoping that this [petition] starts them back at the drawing board,” Cegielski said.

The district told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they are committed to trying out the new calendar for at least the next three years.