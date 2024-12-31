New law aims to combat hazing on college campuses

A new bill will require colleges and universities to be more transparent about hazing crimes.

The proposal will require colleges’ annual crime reports to include hazing incidents, along with establishing a campus-wide program to educate students about the dangers of hazing.

In addition, the bill will also provide families with more information about a college’s history of hazing.

The University of Minnesota was a big supporter of this bill.

“Every parent thinks about those ‘what ifs’ so the heartbreaking reality is that sometimes students are harmed or even killed by hazing,” Senator Amy Klobuchar said.



Klobuchar wanted to combat the dangerous trend on campus with the “Stop Campus Hazing Act.”



The bipartisan bill will require colleges and universities to make the number of hazing incidents affiliated with student organizations public.



“Building communities to join student groups and participating in social events are the foundation elements of a college experience. It is essential that these opportunities remain safe,” Calvin Phillips, University of Minnesota vice president of student affairs, said.



Advocates who fought for the bill to be passed explained the new law will increase transparency.



“As parents, we’re always apprehensive about sororities and fraternities, because we hear stories,” Mary Pat Santulli said.



Those stories found their way to the Santulli families’ doorstep.



“I got a phone call at 1:30 in the morning that my son was in the ICU and he had stopped breathing,” she said. “At that moment… I stopped breathing myself.”



In 2021, Danny Satulli was a student at the University of Missouri.



The Eden Prairie native became a victim of hazing while pledging to join the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta.



According to court documents, Santulli was reportedly forced to drink an entire bottle of vodka sending him into a coma. When he woke up, he was not able to walk, talk or see.



“We’re so happy we still have Daniel. We fight every day to get him stronger,” Mary Pat said. “We’ll always have hope.”

Under this new law, institutions are only required to report hazing incidents that happen after January 1.

The information will be posted on the institution’s website.

“I’m so thankful that this is out there and got passed, and that parents and students are going to have the transparency and they’re going to be able to make educated decisions when sending their kids off to college,” Mary Pat said.