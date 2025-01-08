New Japanese-style 'clawcades' are gripping the metro

They’re becoming the new hot spots to check out.

Over the last year, several “clawcades” have opened around the metro. The new Japanese-style arcades are sweeping the Twin Cities.

When a clawcade named Duck opened in Eagan last week, they had to control the crowd in fear of breaking the fire code.

“It was mind-blowing how many people came,” Duck owner Z Lin said. “I think the younger generation really like the Asian culture now and they’re really adopting the Japanese and Chinese culture a lot.”

Clawcades are drawing kids and adults alike in search of Japanese prizes, like Hello Kitty or Pokémon plushies.