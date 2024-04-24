Locker room and podium reaction following the Timberwolves convincing Game 2 win over Suns

The Timberwolves had another convincing win over Phoenix in Game 2 on Tuesday at Target Center and it came with stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns having quiet games.

The star for the Wolves was their defense. Ranked No. 1 in the regular season, they have held the Suns to under 100 points in both playoff games. The Suns were held under 100 points only five times all regular season.

The Wolves head to Phoenix for Friday night’s Game 3 in complete control of this best-of-7 series, up 2-0.

This is the first time the Wolves have led a playoff series 2-0 since April 2004 in the first round vs. Denver.