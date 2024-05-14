Mystic Lake, Little Six Casinos added to lawsuit filed by Running Aces on unauthorized games

Two more casinos have been added to a federal lawsuit that was filed last month by Running Aces, which alleges executives have “illegal and unfair advantages” by offering various casino games without proper authorization.

An amended complaint filed Tuesday has been expanded to include Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos, which are owned by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.

Previously, the lawsuit only named Grand Casino Hinckley and Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Treasure Island Resort & Casino. Both Grand Casino locations are owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe while the Prairie Island Indian Community owns Treasure Island.

In addition, the amended complaint says the casinos have been offering Class II video slots and other video games of chance, which it claims isn’t allowed under state law.

Taro Ito, the president and CEO of Running Aces, issued the following prepared statement regarding the amended complaint:

“For decades, tribal casinos and certain politicians have been falsely perpetuating that they are entitled to an exclusive right on gaming in the State of Minnesota, including electronic video games of chance. To the contrary, under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988 (IGRA), which is a federal law, such an exclusive right is in fact prohibited. Current Minnesota law specifically prohibits and makes illegal the playing of electronic video games of chance for any person. All that we have ever sought was to be treated fairly, compete on a level playing field, take advantage of improvements within the pari-mutuel environment, and operate without fear of being eliminated. It is our sincere desire to have our day in court and let the facts determine the outcome.” Taro Ito

Minnesota’s tribal gaming compact says both the state and its tribes agreed to limit casinos to video games of chance, like slot machines, and blackjack — no other card games. Running Aces is asking a court to stop the casinos from offering other card games and award it damages from the executives.

As previously reported, leaders of both Running Aces and Canterbury Park have expressed frustration with being largely shut out of bills being crafted at the Minnesota Capitol that would legalize sports betting in the state. Then, earlier this month, the Minnesota Racing Commission approved 500 “historical horse racing” machines for the racetracks but state lawmakers quickly signaled that they could strike those down, too.

The amended complaint can be found by CLICKING HERE.

