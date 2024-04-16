Running Aces sues local casino execs, claims they’ve offered unauthorized games

One of Minnesota’s two horse tracks has filed a federal lawsuit against the executives of three tribal casinos in the state, claiming the executives are getting “illegal and unfair advantages” by offering various casino games without proper authorization.

Running Aces, which operates and casino and restaurant in addition to its racetrack in Columbus, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday against various high-level executives at Grand Casino Hinckley, Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Treasure Island Resort & Casino. Both Grand Casino locations are owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe while the Prairie Island Indian Community owns Treasure Island.

According to the lawsuit, Running Aces claims that the casinos have been illegally offering casino card games like blackjack, Three Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em, or similar games, at their locations. The track claims that offering those games, which aren’t allowed by the tribal gaming compact with the state, gives the casinos unfair advantages over Running Aces.

Minnesota’s tribal gaming compact says both the state and its tribes agreed to limit casinos to video games of chance, like slot machines, and blackjack — no other card games.

Running Aces is asking a court to stop the casinos from offering other card games and award it damages from the executives.

“All that we have ever sought was to be treated fairly, compete on a level playing field, take advantage of improvements within the pari-mutuel environment, and operate without fear of being eliminated. It is our sincere desire to have our day in court and let the facts determine the outcome,” Taro Ito, the president and CEO of Running Aces, said about the lawsuit.

It’s the latest escalation in a feud over gambling in the state.

Leaders of both Running Aces and Canterbury Park have expressed frustration with being largely shut out of bills being crafted at the Minnesota Capitol that would legalize sports betting in the state. Then, earlier this month, the Minnesota Racing Commission approved 500 “historical horse racing” machines for the racetracks but state lawmakers quickly signaled that they could strike those down, too.

While all of that legislation is still being crafted at the Capitol, meaning things could still change, racetrack leaders have said they feel targeted by lawmakers.

Running Aces is now jockeying for its spot in the state’s gambling scene through the lawsuit, which is complex in nature because of tribal sovereignty. However, by suing the casino executives rather than the casinos themselves and alleging actions unauthorized by the tribes’ gaming compact with the state, Running Aces is seeking to establish a legal standing for its claims.