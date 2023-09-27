Murder suspect accidentally released from jail in Indiana arrested in South St. Paul

Kevin Mason, a murder suspect who was accidentally released from jail in Marion County, Indiana, has been apprehended in South St. Paul, according to U.S. Marshals Service.

Breaking News: US Marshal's confirms that murder suspect Kevin Mason was arrested in the Twin Cities this afternoon. He was accidentally released from a jail in Indianapolis @KSTP — Eric Chaloux (@EricChalouxKSTP) September 27, 2023

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and congratulations to the USMS for concluding this manhunt and safely bringing Mason back into custody,” said Marion County Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal. “Our federal partners have kept us informed throughout the entire process. We are truly thankful for their assistance and wide resources — most specifically, their task force partnerships with local law enforcement agencies that have allowed them to pursue Kevin Mason throughout the country.”

There are no charges for Kevin Mason in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As previously reported, Marion County authorities mistakenly released Mason from jail on Sept. 13.

Mason faces one count of second-degree murder in connection with a shooting on June 11, 2021, outside Shiloh Temple. Mason is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Dontevius Catchings in the parking lot while a funeral was happening in the building. Witnesses told police that Mason left the state after the shooting.

“I am so happy,” Catchings’ mother, Sharita, told ABC in Indianapolis about Mason’s arrest. “Thank you, Jesus. I can breathe again.”

He was also wanted on two additional Minnesota warrants.

The Marrion County Sheriff’s Office said that Minnesota authorities waived extradition on one of the warrants and the two others were closed in error as duplicates, which could have contributed to the Indianapolis release.

ABC News contributed to this report.