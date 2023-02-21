Minnesota lawmakers say they’ve got agreement on plan to legalize sports betting

The Minnesota House and Senate have reached an agreement with Minnesota’s Tribal Nations in support of legislation that would legalize sports betting in Minnesota.

Thirty six states and Washington D.C. have already passed legislation allowing sports betting. Last year a bill to legalize Minnesota sports betting passed in the House but failed in the Senate.

Representative Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids) presented the bill in the House while Senator Matt Klein (DFL-Mendota Heights) is the Senate sponsor.

Additionally, Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) submitted a proposal that would allow 11 of Minnesota’s tribes, two horse tracks and all professional sports teams could offer sports betting on site.

Representative Patrick Garofalo (R-Farmington) said he wants to ensure safe betting practices such as enforcing a strict 21+ gambling age.