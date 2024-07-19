MSP: Passengers urged to check with airlines directly before arriving for Friday flights as Microsoft outage continues

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack — and that a fix was on the way. The company said the problem occurred when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

An internet outage affecting Microsoft systems is causing widespread problems around the world, and a big part of it are flights being canceled – including some at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has been tracking a growing number of impacted flights at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Long lines caused issues at Terminal 1 early Friday, making it difficult to walk.

As of 6 a.m., 30 flights had been canceled at MSP.

Jeff Lea of the Metropolitan Airports Commission says the main message is the processing of passengers – whether at the check-in counter or through security – has been slowed dramatically. He is urging all passengers to check with their airlines directly before arriving at the airport to make sure their flight is going to happen Friday.

“We know that some airlines have canceled, preemptively, some flights in the early morning hours. We know there’s delays, we know there’s airlines that have been able to operate and depart, so it varies airline by airline. But we don’t want people to rush out here and wait in line for a lengthy period of time and find out their flight is canceled,” said Lea.

He adds information on the flight display system isn’t accurate, because it’s all connected or are down. He says it’s best to reach out to the airline by phone, app, or website.

According to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday morning, American, Delta and United Airlines asked for a global ground stop on all flights. Sun Country also issued a statement, canceling flights until 7 a.m. Friday, adding that more delays and cancellations are possible.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., United Airlines said it was resuming some flights but to expect schedule disruptions throughout the day. The company has issued a waiver to make it easier for customers to change travel plans.

American Airlines also issued a statement, saying as of 5 a.m. ET, it had been able to safely re-establish flight operations.

Shortly before 7 a.m., Delta said it had resumed some flight departures, but delays and cancelations are expected to last throughout the day. In addition, a travel waiver has been issued for all passengers who had a flight scheduled to leave on Friday, with the fare difference for customers being waived when rebooked for flights on or before July 24 in the same cabin of service as originally booked. However, if air travel is rebooked for after July 24, any fare difference will be collected when the flight is booked.

Allegiant and Spirit Airlines have canceled their ground stops.

The U.S. Cyber Security Company Crowdstrike has admitted to being responsible for this issue, and they’re working to correct the issue.

At 5:25 a.m. CT Friday, ABC reported 540 flights in the country had been canceled. At 6:54 a.m. CT, that number had grown to more than 1,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.