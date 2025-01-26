MPD seeks help in finding missing 12-year-old who may be in WI

Minneapolis police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Peyton was last seen at her home on the 500 block of 20th Avenue South on Saturday evening. Police say she left between 7 and 9 p.m.

She was last seen wearing light pink pajama pants and tan cotton slippers.

Police say Peyton might be traveling through Wisconsin and they have communicated with law enforcement agencies there.

Peyton is 5’05” and weighs around 105 pounds. She has long, curly brown hair and four scars on her right forearm.

If you have information on Peyton’s whereabouts, you can contact police through policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845.

You can also submit tips anonymously through CrimeStoppers either online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).