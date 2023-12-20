MPD hopes new public survey tool improves community trust, department efficiency

Residents of Minneapolis now have a new way to provide feedback on the city’s police department and public safety efforts.

Back in October, the Minneapolis City Council approved a three-year, $500,000 contract for Zencity, a technology company that specializes in community engagement.

The company has worked with several other cities and agencies, including those in Chicago, Seattle and San Diego, offering residents another path to share comments and concerns while giving the city a better understanding of residents’ concerns, attitudes and trust in the police department.

Zencity launched its public survey in Minneapolis earlier this month so it could start gathering responses.

“We are always open to deploying tools that will help us better understand the needs and the concerns of the communities we serve. Zencity is a great resource used by many of the most prestigious police departments around the world,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. “Utilizing Zencity goes beyond a consent decree or a settlement agreement—it’s the right tool to help the residents of Minneapolis. I’m excited to learn more as surveys continue to roll out.”

The chief added that he doesn’t want the surveys to replace community engagement sessions, but rather, supplement that feedback.

“The bottom line is our cops are struggling right now to have enough time to stop from calls and have meaningful conversations and build relationships with the people we serve. I do believe these community surveys will help fill in that gap,” O’Hara added.

The city says residents don’t have to search for the surveys to participate, rather, they’ll be delivered to residents as digital advertisements on their electronic devices thanks to hyper-local targeting.

In just a few minutes, residents will be able to tell the city and police department how safe they feel, any safety concerns near them, their thoughts on the department’s transparency and how officers treat them. A sample questionnaire is available here.

Based on those responses, the department will be able to focus on areas that need improvement and hopefully be more efficient, city leaders say.

“Reenvisioning community safety means listening to our residents and working alongside them to shape the future,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in a prepared statement. “This perception survey will give us real-time, honest, and objective feedback as we continue to find ways to strengthen community-police relations and shift the culture of our police department. With this initiative, Chief O’Hara and the MPD are going above and beyond the requirements of the settlement agreement – and they will be doing the hard work to better understand our communities’ views and figure out ways to deepen the trust in the MPD for many generations to come.”

Minneapolis says it will release results of the surveys publicly every quarter.