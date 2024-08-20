MPD: Fight at encampment leads to fatal shooting; encampment cleared

An encampment in Minneapolis has been cleared after a fatal shooting Monday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting at the encampment on the 3300 block of 3rd Avenue South around 5 p.m.

There, they found a 33-year-old man lying on the sidewalk. He was brought to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators say a large fight broke out inside the encampment and spilled onto the street, where the shooting occurred. The man who had been shot walked down the sidewalk and collapsed.

The encampment has since been cleared, MPD confirmed.

No arrests have been made.