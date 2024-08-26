MPD: 2 arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

Minneapolis police report they have arrested two teens in connection to the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old girl on Saturday.

MPD said the two teenage males, ages 16 and 17, were arrested on a juvenile offense of aiding an offender.

Investigators call the case open and active as they try to figure out what led up to the shooting.

In social media posts, loved ones identified the victim as 15-year-old Tyra Terry.

The family tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they are planning a vigil for 6 p.m. Monday to remember her at the scene of the shooting. There are candles, flowers and balloons set outside the home where the teen was shot back on Saturday afternoon.

Minneapolis police were called to the 3400 block of Logan Avenue North around 1:50 pm on the report of a shooting inside the home.

The 15-year-old girl was found with a single gunshot wound in the home, according to authorities.

The teen was rushed to North Memorial Hospital where she died.

“I am deeply concerned by the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “Whether this is a terrible accident highlighting the need for the proper care and storage of guns, or this is somehow connected to the growing violence among teenagers, the loss of a 15-year-old girl is an unacceptable tragedy.”