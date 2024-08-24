Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Minneapolis

A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

At 1:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at a home on the 3400 block of Logan Avenue North. Police found a 15-year-old girl in the home with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

Law enforcement provided medical aid until the girl was brought to North Memorial, where she later died from her injuries.

Two adults and two teenagers were in the home when officers arrived on scene.

“I am deeply concerned by the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “Whether this is a terrible accident highlighting the need for the proper care and storage of guns, or this is somehow connected to the growing violence among teenagers, the loss of a 15-year-old girl is an unacceptable tragedy. Our investigators are working diligently to determine exactly what happened. Together with our law enforcement and community partners, we will continue to do all we can to completely interrupt the number of lives that are forever impacted by guns.”

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the 15-year-old at a later time.

Anyone with information about the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.