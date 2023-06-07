13-year-old charged with criminal vehicular operation for crash that injured 8

Hennepin County prosecutors have formally charged a 13-year-old with six felonies — including four counts of criminal vehicular operation — following a crash earlier this week that injured eight people.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, the boy who was driving the vehicle at the time of Monday’s crash was 12 years old but has since turned 13.

Due to the boy’s age, his name hasn’t been disclosed as of this time.

The teen was formally charged Wednesday with the following:

One count of Criminal Vehicular Operation – Great Bodily Harm,

Three counts of Criminal Vehicular Operation – Substantial Bodily Harm,

One count of Receiving Stolen Property,

One Count of Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, police were chasing a stolen car that had six juveniles inside it when the vehicle crashed into another vehicle and a bus shelter near Penn Avenue and Olson Memorial Highway. The collision injured a woman inside the other vehicle and a man who was standing in the area.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said all six of the people who were inside the car being pursued by police were between the ages of 12 and 16. She added that some of the teens who were involved were known to law enforcement.

A spokesperson for the attorney’s office says no one else has been referred for formal charges.