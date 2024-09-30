Extra charges announced against man accused in 3 shootings at encampments in Minneapolis

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Monday announced additional charges against a man suspected in a string of shootings that occurred in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Joshua Anthony Jones, 36, initially faced one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Moriarty, at a news conference on Monday, announced an additional count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

She said Jones also faces three counts of illegal firearms possession.

On Sept. 18, there were multiple reports of shootings at encampments across south Minneapolis. Jones is now suspected of being the sole shooter, Moriarty announced, adding that it is believed that he shot five people at three different locations.

Prosecutors allege that Jones first shot at three people, killing 20-year-old Roland Littleowl, around 5 a.m. in an alley on the 2500 block of 17th Avenue South. A second person was injured and he missed the third person.

He is also accused of killing 39-year-old Robert Brown near East 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue around 4:21 p.m.

Court officials say Jones shot and injured a fifth person around 7:19 p.m. that night. He was found near the scene of the third shooting and was arrested.

“I want to make clear once again that the investigation has shown that while these attacks occurred at or near encampments, it does not appear that Mr. Jones was targeting the unhoused community,” Moriarty said.

While a motive is still unclear, she added that Jones appeared to have known the people he targeted and that she believes most of the victims were not encampment residents.

Moriarty added that Jones also faces one count of second-degree assault for a separate shooting in March.