Man charged with murder following deadly shooting spree near homeless encampments

A man is now charged in a deadly shooting spree near homeless encampments in south Minneapolis this week.

Joshua Anthony Jones, 36, faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Jones is accused of killing 39-year-old Robert Brown on Wednesday afternoon near East 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue.

Earlier in the day, police believe Jones killed 20-year-old Roland Littleowl and wounded a man near an encampment a few blocks away.

Authorities say he shot a fourth man later that night before he was arrested. A motive is not clear.