Latest Blue Line Extension route recommendation runs through North Loop

The Blue Line Extension Light Rail project could go through parts of the North Loop neighborhood in Minneapolis.

It’s part of the now recommended route for the project that would extend the Blue Line from Target Field through North Minneapolis to Crystal, Robbinsdale and Brooklyn Park.

The trains would run along 10th Avenue all the way to Washington Avenue and head north. A project leader tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he believes they came up with a pretty good compromise.

“We are now touching people who, a lot of people, who do not use cars or would like to use mass transit in order to get back and forth within this area,” said Brett Bucker, who is on the Blue Line Extension Community Advisory Committee.

After receiving negative feedback about trains running along Lyndale Avenue, project leaders announced the single preferred recommended Minneapolis route on Friday.

“This is a new neighborhood that’s going to be connected to this whole thing that we didn’t imagine before,” Buckner said. “The simple fact is not everyone got everything that they want.”

This plan would involve reconfiguring 10th Avenue. That could mean one-way access for drivers, or eliminating vehicle traffic here and creating a transit mall open to bikers.

“Our whole focus is going to be how do we develop the community that is there so they are uplifted by this opportunity,” Buckner said.

Much like we’ve heard before throughout this design process, the idea is drawing mixed reviews.

“I’m for it, if security is provided,” said Jamie Skinner, who lives along 10th Avenue. “I think it could be a good thing, but I think we have to do it the right way.”

AQ Mohamud works nearby and he does worry it could disrupt the area but ultimately feels optimistic.

“If they do end up getting the train here, I think eventually we’ll get used to it,” Mohamud said.

Nothing is finalized yet and anyone who’d like to weigh in or see the entire scope of the project beyond Minneapolis can do so by clicking here.