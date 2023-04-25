Monticello water supply safe to drink, test results show

Water samples from municipal wells submitted last month show that Monticello’s water supply is safe to drink, city officials say.

Lab results reported by Pace Analytical show the highest concentration of tritium is below the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) health limit.

A news release from the city says “With the confirmation provided by the test results, we hope the public feels reassured knowing the municipal water tested far below the risk level set by the EPA. The safety of Monticello’s residents will continue to be our number one priority.”

Officials estimate more than 400,000 gallons of water contaminated with tritium were released from the plant after the leak was detected on Nov. 22, but Xcel Energy, which operates the plant, did not inform the public until March 16.

Officials from the Minnesota Department of Health will be at the Monticello City Council meeting Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Mississippi Room at the Monticello Community Center.

Tritium is a form of hydrogen produced in the upper atmosphere. Low levels of tritium are commonly found in drinking water and can be used to date the age of water in aquifers.

The highest concentration of tritium reported was 209 pCi/L (picocuries per liter) and the lowest was 33.9 pCi/L. The highest concentration permitted by the EPA is 20,000 pCi/L.

The full results of the lab analysis can be viewed below.

