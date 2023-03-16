State officials monitoring contaminated water leak at Monticello Nuclear Plant; drinking water deemed safe and leak contained

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says it’s monitoring efforts to recover and treat contaminated water that leaked from the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant that occurred last November.

According to Xcel Energy, the leak was detected by routine groundwater monitoring systems on Nov. 22, 2022, and was reported to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). Xcel says the leak does not pose safety or health risks to the public.

“Ongoing monitoring from over two dozen on-site monitoring wells confirms that the leaked water is fully contained on-site and has not been detected beyond the facility or in any local drinking water,” Xcel Energy stated in a press release.

The MPCA says the water leak involves tritium, which is “is a naturally occurring radioactive form of hydrogen that is produced in the atmosphere.” According to MPCA, the leak has been stopped and did not reach the Mississippi River.

“There is no evidence at this time to indicate a risk to any drinking water wells in the vicinity of the plant,” the MPCA noted in a press release.

Xcel Energy reported to the MPCA that over 400,000 gallons of water containing tritium leaked from a water pipe that runs between two buildings at the nuclear facility.

Xcel Energy says they are diverting water to an in-plant water treatment system to contain the leak and prevent water from leaving the plant. A permanent solution will be installed in the spring, the press release says.

According to Xcel Energy, around 25% of the tritium released has been recovered, and the cleanup process will continue throughout the year.

Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS and KSTP.com for updates on this developing news. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.