MnDOT: Roads covered, partially covered during Wednesday morning commute

Drivers will need to continue to drive extra carefully Wednesday morning due to overnight snow.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says some of the highways across the metro are either covered or partially covered with snow.

Wednesday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted there were 61 crashes across the state from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday. Of those crashes, six included injuries, including two serious injuries reported in Mendota Heights and Polk County. There were also 54 vehicle spinouts and a jackknifed semi.

Tuesday, the agency reported a total of 190 crashes from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Out of those, 27 had injuries and one crash was fatal in Fillmore County. There were an additional 131 vehicle spinouts and five jackknifed semis in that same timeframe.

Those numbers were a fraction of the crashes reported Monday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Across the state that day, the State Patrol reported 566 crashes happened, with 46 involving injuries. As previously reported, one of those crashes was fatal, and involved a school bus. An additional 171 vehicles spun out, and five semis were reported to have jackknifed.

