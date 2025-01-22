Minnesota Trucking Association names 2024 Driver of the Year

Over the last 40 years, he’s driven 4 million miles without a single accident!

On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Trucking Association named Roger Zima of Ogema in Becker County their 2024 Minnesota Driver of the Year.

“I was honored, kind of overwhelming,” Zima said. “I really appreciate it. It was a humbling experience.”

Zima has some driving advice on staying safe behind the wheel.

“You have to try and maintain a safe following distance,” Zima said. “Know who is around you. What other vehicles are doing.”

Zima works for Foltz Trucking in Detroit Lakes.