MN lawmakers, Gov. Walz reach rideshare deal

DFL leaders in the Senate and House say they’ve reached an agreement with Uber and Lyft that would increase pay for rideshare drivers.

It calls for a minimum payment of $1.28 per mile – and 31 cents per minute.

It would also preempt a Minneapolis policy that would have set its own city-wide wage minimum.

Minneapolis City Council member Robin Wonsley told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Sunday morning she’s “deeply disappointed” that the governor and legislative leaders gave into Uber and Lyft on the preemption issue.

Republican leaders also issued a statement saying they were shut out of discussions about the deal.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Lyft for comment and has not immediately heard back.