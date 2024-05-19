MN lawmakers, Gov. Walz reach rideshare deal

Emily Baude KSTP

DFL leaders in the Senate and House say they’ve reached an agreement with Uber and Lyft that would increase pay for rideshare drivers.

It calls for a minimum payment of $1.28 per mile – and 31 cents per minute.

It would also preempt a Minneapolis policy that would have set its own city-wide wage minimum.

Minneapolis City Council member Robin Wonsley told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Sunday morning she’s “deeply disappointed” that the governor and legislative leaders gave into Uber and Lyft on the preemption issue.

Republican leaders also issued a statement saying they were shut out of discussions about the deal.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Lyft for comment and has not immediately heard back.