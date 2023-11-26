Missing Goodhue County man found dead, authorities say

Goodhue County authorities have confirmed that the body of a man who’s been missing for nearly two weeks has been found.

As initially reported, 57-year-old Brad Nagel last had contact with his family around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 15.

On Sunday, Nagel’s body was found by searchers on his property in rural Red Wing. A medical examiner responded to the scene, according to officials.

Police say that more information will be released on Monday after the Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner have investigated and processed the scene.